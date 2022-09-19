Pennsylvania gets $25 million to build out electric vehicle charging

A 2021 Ford Mustang Mach E charges at a Ford dealer in Wexford, Pa. on May 6, 2021.

 AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Pennsylvania will expand its electric vehicle charging infrastructure after it received $25 million in federal funds to do so.

Gov. Tom Wolf announced the $25.4 million came from November’s Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, legislation also known as the bipartisan infrastructure law.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.