Pennsylvania is set to receive $25 million from the federal government this year to plug and clean up orphaned and abandoned oil-and-gas wells.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced the commonwealth will receive a total of at least $104 million to help remediate tens of thousands of orphaned and abandoned oil-and-gas wells in an effort to reduce pollution and methane that often accompany the sites.
The funding comes from the recent infrastructure law approved by Congress and is expected to “support the creation of new, good-paying jobs related to the cleanup,” according to a Wolf statement Tuesday.
“Today’s announcement from the Biden Administration is welcome relief, and I’m pleased that the president shares my commitment to addressing this legacy issue,” Wolf said. “Addressing Pennsylvania’s orphaned and abandoned gas and oil wells will not only support our efforts to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, but it will create a cleaner local ecosystem at each well site and energize the economy of our entire commonwealth.”
Pennsylvania is one of 26 states that applied for a part of the $4.7 billion in the infrastructure law dedicated to plugging abandoned wells and cleaning up the sites.
In Pennsylvania’s declaration of interest for the federal funding, the commonwealth identified 26,908 wells in need of remediation, at an estimated cost of about $1.8 billion. The commonwealth reported a loss of 3,021 jobs in the industry between Nov. 1, 2020, and Nov. 15, 2021.
Adam Peltz, a senior attorney with the Environmental Defense Fund, said the federal money will be a “game changer” for efforts to plug orphaned wells in Pennsylvania.
“Pennsylvania has the most orphan wells of any state by some margin (27,000 documented orphan wells, and hundreds of thousands of estimated undocumented orphan wells), but the [Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection] has only had the funds to plug a handful per year to date,” Peltz said. “With Tuesday’s allocation of $104 [million] and future allocations of hundreds of millions more expected for [Pennsylvania], the commonwealth will be able to plug many thousands of wells in the coming years.
“This will cut down on methane and traditional pollutants, increase property values, and support hundreds or even thousands of jobs in [Pennsylvania] and throughout Appalachia,” he said.
Peltz said the $104 million represents the first phase of the federal program and about a quarter of the total funding in coming years. Preliminary estimates suggest the state likely will receive around $400 million in total.
A memorandum from the U.S. Department of Interior cited a focus on both the environmental impact of the projects as well as the potential benefits for families living near the abandoned wells.
“These legacy pollution cleanup efforts will advance the department’s goals of environmental justice by helping historically marginalized communities address the devastating and long-lasting effects of legacy pollution,” the memo read.
A 2021 survey of idle and orphaned oil-and-gas wells conducted by the Interstate Oil & Gas Compact Commission showed Pennsylvania, by far, has the most documented orphaned wells in the U.S. at 27,972, including 5,663 with unknown operators. The report showed 897 of the wells are on public land, 15,140 on private land and 2,354 on federal or tribal land.
The survey showed Pennsylvania plugged six wells in 2018, nine in 2019 and 18 in 2020. The cost of the work in 2020 totaled $1.5 million, including restoration. The commonwealth has plugged 3,329 wells since the inception of Pennsylvania’s program in 1984, according to the report.
A fact sheet produced by the Pennsylvania Department of Environmental Protection that oversees the oil-and-gas well plugging program estimates between 300,000 and 760,000 wells have been drilled in the state since the first commercial well in 1859.
“A significant number of these wells were drilled prior to modern well permitting and plugging requirements, and it is estimated that somewhere between 100,000 and 560,000 oil and gas wells remain unaccounted for in state records,” according to the document.
