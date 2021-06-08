Pennsylvania health officials say recent flu season was one of mildest on record

Pennsylvania acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam

 Commonwealth Media Services

The 2021 flu season which was the one of the mildest on record for Pennsylvania, state health officials revealed recently, mirroring a trend seen across the county as COVID-19 mitigation efforts also hampered the seasonal scourge.

As of May 22, the last day of the 2020-2021 flu season, there were 3,664 laboratory-confirmed flu cases and 21 flu-associated deaths in the state. This was a 95 percent decrease from the cumulative count of cases at the end of the 2019-20 flu season.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported lower than normal seasonal flu activity for the nation for this time of year. There was a sixfold increase in public testing for influenza A and B due being paired with testing for COVID-19.

“As we end the flu season this year with fewer than 4,000 cases, I want to emphasize that this is one of the mildest flu seasons on record for Pennsylvania,” acting Secretary of Health Alison Beam said in a statement. “The previous season was higher than usual with more than 130,900 cases of flu. That is a stark difference from where we ended in 2021. The low flu activity, in part, is a testament to effective COVID-19 mitigation efforts that also prevent the flu, since the two infectious diseases spread the same way. In addition, a record number of individuals got their flu vaccine this season.”