Pennsylvania health officials urge cooperation with contact tracing

Even as COVID-19 cases surge, Pennsylvania health officials say residents remain reluctant to cooperate with contact tracing investigators, further complicating efforts to slow the virus’s spread.
Michael Huff, director of testing and contact tracing for the state Department of Health, said only 25 percent of the nearly 35,000 new cases of COVID-19 diagnosed in the last week responded to contact tracing inquiries from the state, and some 96 exposed residents refused to quarantine.
“Why? Because people don’t want to answer the phone,” he said. “Because people do not realize how important it is to give the information we need to make certain we can control the disease.”
Test positivity for the last seven day period ending Nov. 19 reached 11.1 percent, Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said Monday, more than doubling the 5 percent rate that officials consider worrisome. As intensive care unit beds fill up, Levine said hospitals in strained regions must stop elective procedures once instructed to by the state.
Modeling from Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation (IHME) at the University of Washington projects Pennsylvania could run out of ICU beds next month and that the death toll could exceed 32,000 by the last week of February.
“The increase in testing demonstrates the increased need for case investigation and contact tracing – two key public health activities that occur when a case of COVID-19 is identified,” Huff said. “Given the continued increase in both the number of positive cases and the positivity percentage rate … the recommendations for prioritization of COVID-19 case investigation and contact tracing have been enhanced.”
Huff said the reasons why residents continue stifling investigators are varied. Many don’t trust the investigator with the information, and others don’t want to impact businesses further. Most simply don’t “trust the source on the other end of the line.”
“Clearly, public trust is part of it,” he said. “If I get a call and I don’t recognize the number, I don’t answer the phone.”
Residents can download the state’s contact tracing app, COVID-19 Alert, for free. The service works by alerting residents of exposure and asking permission to share their phone’s locations with other users who were in “close contact,” defined as within 6 feet for 15 minutes or longer. The department says the person’s identity is never revealed throughout the entire process.
Those who receive a positive COVID-19 test and don’t get a phone a call from the Department of Health within 24 to 72 hours should call in themselves, according to the state’s website.
“The most important thing for us to do is to reach out to that individual, get the information, give the education and then move on to other people who may have been exposed to the disease,” Huff said.
