TROY — The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival returned to Troy’s Alparon Park Saturday and Sunday to honor a big anniversary for one building.
Event organizers celebrated the 200th anniversary of the park’s Gregory Inn, which was built in 1822 as a stagecoach stop between Elmira, N.Y. and Williamsport, Pa.
“It wasn’t a stagecoach stop for long before the train came through,” said event organizer Debbie Lutz. “It would rattle that house and the people who lived there decided it wasn’t suitable anymore.”
However, the building survived the railroad era and still stands today. At various times, it was a doctor’s office and a residence. The house is also known as the Mitchell House.
People could also tour the many other buildings at the park such as the Children’s Church, the Carriage House and Dr. William Campbell’s Office. The buildings are managed by The Bradford County Heritage Association.
The event also included multiple vendors and children’s activities and games. One such game involved people trying to sweep large piles of corn from one end of a wooden maze structure to the other.
Inside the Heritage Village and Farm Museum, attendees could see the life size wigwam display along with tools and furs used by Native Americans. Children even got to go inside the wigwam and wear some of the pelts that were displayed.
Event participant Julia Brown was at a spinning wheel weaving fabrics. Spectators watched her perform her craft and children took turns sitting by her side and helped her work the spinning wheel machine.
“Children are never to young to start and it’s a great thing to pick up,” Brown said.
At the event, Civil War encampments included 19th century-style tents on display for living history demonstrations. Members of the 4th U.S. Light Artillery were dressed in Union soldiers uniforms and could be seen walking the grounds. Women also wore 19th-century-style dresses as part of the festivities. Participants even cooked food in heavy pots and pans on campfires similar to what Civil War soldiers would have done.
Connect with Philip: (570) 265-2151 ext. 1627; podell@thedailyreview.com.
