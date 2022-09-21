TROY — The Pennsylvania Heritage Festival returned to Troy’s Alparon Park Saturday and Sunday to honor a big anniversary for one building.

Event organizers celebrated the 200th anniversary of the park’s Gregory Inn, which was built in 1822 as a stagecoach stop between Elmira, N.Y. and Williamsport, Pa.

