Pennsylvania’s House State Government Committee will consider a bill prohibiting public officers, candidates for public office and public employees from accepting cash gifts and a separate bill that would allow for the sale of the lieutenant governor’s residence.
House Bill 1945 amends Title 65, which outlines ethics and financial disclosures made by public officers. The bill would limit the amount of any gifts received by public officials or candidates from one person to $50 in a calendar year and limits gifts of hospitality, transportation or lodging to $500 in a calendar year.
Candidates and public officers also would have report any honorariums over $50 and detail the circumstances of the payment.
The lengthy list of exceptions includes gifts from family, friends or romantic partners, any contributions that fall under Pennsylvania’s election code, gifts made between public officials and their staff, and free food and beverages offered at charitable or political events.
The bill also redefines the word “lobbyist” to include employees of lobbyists.
Rep. Garth Everett, R-Lycoming, is the prime sponsor of the bill, but a bipartisan group of 27 other representatives have signed the bill as cosponsors.
“As public officials, we are public ‘servants’ and should be dedicated to holding ourselves to a higher standard that respects the office,” Everett said in a statement. “This bill strikes a proper balance between public accountability and banning gifts outright.”
The bill also recognizes that some candidates have smaller budgets than others, Everett said.
“We need to keep our elections fair for all those seeking public office,” he said.
The committee will also consider a bill that would allow the lieutenant governor’s residence to be sold, with the proceeds going to a fund to assist veterans with affordable housing.
Lt. Gov. John Fetterman chose not to live at the three-story house in Lebanon County when he took office earlier this year. The cost to maintain the residence is estimated at $400,000 a year and it is “no longer a necessity of state government,” according to the bill’s primary sponsor, Senate President Pro Tempore Joe Scarnati, R-Brockway. The house has been maintained by the Department of General Services since it was designated as the lieutenant governor’s residence in 1971.
The full Senate approved the bill last month. Pennsylvania is the only state that maintains a residence for the lieutenant governor, according to the bill’s memo.
The House State Government Committee meets at 9 a.m. Nov. 19.
