HARRISBURG – Acting Pennsylvania Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys released a market conduct examination report of First Acceptance Insurance Company that resulted in a $105,000 penalty. The examination found that agents for the company were misleading consumers and adding on optional third-party coverages without the consumer’s knowledge or full understanding.

“First Acceptance’s business practices were unacceptable, and the Shapiro Administration will not stand for it,” said Humphreys. “The Insurance Department will do everything we can to protect consumers and ensure that insurance companies comply with state and federal laws. Pennsylvanians concerned about company practices should always feel free to contact the Department for assistance, including about sales practices that seem misleading, or complaints about the way an insurance company addressed a claim or complaint.”