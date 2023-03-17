HARRISBURG – Pennsylvania Acting Insurance Commissioner Michael Humphreys announced the Pennsylvania Insurance Department (PID) reclaimed more than $18 million in 2022 for nearly 75,000 consumers who had funds stolen, payments improperly processed, or other forms of restitution or credit due as a result of company errors or unethical conduct.

In his Budget Address, Governor Shapiro voiced concern over the effective enforcement and compliance of mental health parity laws in this country. The Governor has directed Acting Insurance Commissioner Humphreys to make mental health parity a true reality here in Pennsylvania and to hold insurers accountable so that mental health benefits are covered fairly.