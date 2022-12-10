Pennsylvania is missing 113,000 workers

A sign seeking to hire laborers is posted May 5, 2021, outside a concrete products company in Evans City, Pennsylvania.

 AP photo/Keith Srakocic

Pennsylvania is missing young workers and the problem is one that won’t simply go away.

While the commonwealth isn’t the only state struggling with a shrinking youth population, state-to-state comparisons are difficult to make due to data issues. What’s clear is that Pennsylvania has had a significant drop in its labor force participation rate. Rather than a story of older workers retiring, the majority of missing workers are under 45 rather than over.

