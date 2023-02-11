Pennsylvania’s battle against addiction and mental illness continues as the state announced almost $9 million in grants to expand treatment for those in crisis.
The Department of Drug and Alcohol Programs will supply four county organizations with grants of up to $3 million to create or expand their crisis stabilization centers, aimed at serving those struggling with mental health or substance abuse issues.
“There has never been a more critical time to address the behavioral health needs of Pennsylvanians,” Acting Secretary Latika Davis-Jones said in a press release. “This funding will help counties expand or establish services to provide a much-needed component to the behavioral health continuum of care; reduce the burden on first responders, law enforcement, and emergency departments; and provide timely care to individuals in need.”
The money comes from the opioid settlement, which has brought about $2.2 billion to Pennsylvania from settlements with different pharmaceutical companies, as The Center Square previously reported.
The grants will go to Blair, Bucks, Dauphin, and Delaware Counties, and will serve residents in seven counties. The money is flexible: officials can spend the money for construction and infrastructure uses, staffing, and programming.
Part of the motivation for such flexibility came from problems that emerged during the pandemic. Emergency departments and police have been “inundated with individuals in need of acute stabilization and continued treatment,” the press release noted.
If crisis stabilization centers can get help to people who need it early, the thinking goes, then the problems won’t grow and create more problems to be addressed by hospitals, EMTs, and the police.
Crisis stabilization services include assessment and stabilization of acute physical and psychiatric symptoms which may include medical management and behavioral interventions, induction on medication-assisted treatment, level of care assessments, short-term stays, and connections to supportive services, the department said.
Drug addiction has been a rising problem in the commonwealth for decades. Overdose deaths from heroin and opioids kill more people than car crashes, DDAP noted. Philadelphia alone had almost 1,300 overdose deaths in 2021, and announced in January a $200 million spending plan over 18 years to address and prevent overdoses.
Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.