Pennsylvania has joined with New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut as part of a regional approach to battling COVID-19.
In an announcement made Wednesday, Pennsylvania Gov. Tom Wolf said, “Pennsylvania is working aggressively to mitigate the spread of COVID-19. A regional approach to this threat is smart, and I am grateful for all of the work by my colleagues in neighboring states. Joining these leaders will help Pennsylvania mitigate the spread of COVID-19 with a coordinated approach.”
With announcing the coalition, Wolf and Govs. Andrew Cuomo of New York, Phil Murphy of New Jersey, and Ned Lamont of Connecticut closed indoor portions of shopping malls, amusement parks, and bowling alleys by 8 p.m. today, expanding on guidance all four had handed down earlier in the week.
“We are doing everything we can as states to reduce density and contain the spread of the virus,” Cuomo said. “It is critical that we remain on the same page as our neighboring states, and so far we are the only region in the country partnering to create uniform, regional density reduction policies that prevent ‘state shopping.’ We will continue working together to update our regulations and guidance as the situation evolves while keeping a consistent standard across the region.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.