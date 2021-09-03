Pennsylvania labor officials tout $4 million in grants to support economic recovery

Department of Labor & Industry Secretary Jennifer Berrier recently announced that $4 million in Industry Partnership grants will be made available to help Pennsylvania’s economy recover from the pandemic.
Grant recipients are required to collaborate with businesses within a targeted industry to build a stronger workforce through training initiatives, recruitment strategies, raising career awareness, and addressing industry-specific challenges.
“Industry Partnership grants are an investment in Pennsylvania businesses, workers, and our communities,” Berrier said in a news release. “These grants provide a unique opportunity for businesses in the same industry sectors to work together to identify and solve shared workforce needs in their regions. These partnerships will build stronger, more competitive industries, create good jobs for our workers and strengthen the commonwealth’s economy.”
Eligible applicants including local workforce development boards, nonprofit and nongovernmental entities, and community-based, educational, labor, business, or economic organizations can be awarded up to $250,000.
