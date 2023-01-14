Pennsylvania lawmakers aim to stop gas tax hike, but price at the pump expected to fall

A gas station sign in Cranberry, Pennsylvania.

 The Center Square

Pennsylvania’s gas tax is a major funding source for the upkeep and repair of roads and bridges across the state.

It’s also one of the highest gas taxes across the nation.

