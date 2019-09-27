Bringing broadband to all of Pennsylvania will require money and a better mapping system, a group of panelists told the Senate Communications and Technology Committee.
About 11 million people do not have access to high-speed broadband, according to a report by Penn State and legislation filed by Committee Chairman Kristin Phillips-Hill, R- York.
Phillips-Hill reintroduced a package of legislation, including Senate Bill 470, addressing what she said was the inadequate connectivity. If the bill passes, the Department of General Services will “conduct an inventory of all state department, agency, commission or institution owned communication towers, poles, buildings, and facilities to leverage existing state-owned assets for the provisioning of high-speed broadband internet to unserved and underserved areas.”
But the issue is not about access to poles, it’s about the market, testified Curt Topper, secretary of the Department of General Services.
“The private sector has failed to provide broadband everywhere because the market opportunity hasn’t been sufficient everywhere to warrant the necessary private capital investment everywhere,” Topper said. “Even if we offered the commonwealth’s real estate assets and space on our existing towers to wireless providers at no cost, it wouldn’t fundamentally change the economics. Additional capital investment is necessary to solve the rural broadband challenge.”
James M. D’Innocenzo, vice president for government, legislative and regulatory affairs for the Pennsylvania and Ohio area, cautioned lawmakers about confusing adoption with available speed. He told the panel that 96 percent of homes in Pennsylvania have access to internet that is equal to or greater than the 25/3 threshold recommended by the Federal Communications Commission (FCC).
“However, many customers choose to purchase service tiers that are slower than the fastest service available in their area,” D’Innocenzo said in verbal and written testimony. “For example, a person could choose to buy a 10 mbps service because it is sufficient enough to meet their needs, even if a 25 mbps service is available. To be clear, broadband is available to these people and they have not adopted the service, but they purchase service at less than the fastest speeds available to them.”
Creating a mapping system that identifies areas that lack broadband access is another problem, panelists testified.
The FCC approved a plan Aug. 1 that would improve mapping nationwide and better identify where broadband is not available. Before, the FCC relied on internet service providers but did not verify the information, Sascha D. Meinrath of Penn State University testified.
Cost will remain a barrier, with all of the panelists telling Phillips-Hill that broadband expansion would cost millions.
