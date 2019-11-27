Pennsylvania legislators make base annual salary of $88,610

State lawmakers in Pennsylvania now draw a base annual salary of $88,610, in addition to mileage or travel outlays of 58 cents per mile, according to a recent study by the National Conference of State Legislatures.
Pennsylvania legislators receive per-diem payments consisting of $177 per day during sessions.
Lawmakers’ salaries can be set by statute, legislatures or compensation commissions, according to the NCSL, which collects information yearly on state lawmaker pay and per diems in the 50 states.
In addition to this compensation, legislators may also receive insurance and retirement benefits, as well as office and staffing allowances.
