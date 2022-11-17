HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) today released its Fiscal Year 2021-22 Annual Report, which details agency operations, sales trends, popular products and financial results.

The annual report reviews the agency’s financials and provides insight into functions including store operations, licensing, marketing and merchandising, supply chain, wholesale operations, information technology, alcohol education, and personnel. The document is filled with statistics and information about how the agency works and where the money it generates goes.