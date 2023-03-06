HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) announced the return of more than $2 million in licensing fees to 1,119 municipalities in which licensees are located.

Twice a year, as required by law, the PLCB returns liquor license fees paid by PLCB-approved licensees to the municipalities that are home to those licenses. Municipalities have flexibility in allocating and spending the returned license fees to meet local needs.