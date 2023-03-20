Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board
HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board (PLCB) is seeking presenters who would like to participate in the Bureau of Alcohol Education’s annual conference, which will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 11, in Harrisburg.
The PLCB will consider projects and initiatives that explore winning strategies and promising, evidence-based practices relevant to the prevention of underage and dangerous drinking in communities and schools and on campuses. The audience of the conference includes law enforcement professionals, educators and professionals in the alcohol education community.
Topic examples include: collaboration between local and college campus police departments to benefit communities they serve; alcohol consumption of various age groups and how trends affect future prevention and education efforts; collaboration between Liquor Control Enforcement officers and communities on nuisance bar issues; and how peer educators work to positively influence and educate students on and off college campuses.
For presenter criteria, proposal requirements and important details, download the 2023 Bureau of Alcohol Education Conference Call for Presenters available on the PLCB website under Education. Submissions are due by noon, Friday, April 28.
Previous conferences have been funded by a grant from the National Alcohol Beverage Control Association.
In addition to hosting this free annual conference, the PLCB works to educate the public about the dangers of underage and dangerous drinking through initiatives including the award of millions of dollars in alcohol education grants to community groups, educational institutions and law enforcement agencies; an award-winning education and prevention campaign – Know When. Know How.SM – targeted to parents of preteens; the creation and distribution of a wide range of educational materials; Responsible Alcohol Management Program training and resources for licensees; and technical assistance for organizations working to address the issues related to irresponsible consumption.
