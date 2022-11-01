Pennsylvania looks to expunge criminal record of minors to 'get their lives back on track'

The entrance to Pennsylvania’s State Correctional Institute Retreat is seen in Hunlock Creek, Pennsylvania.

 Photo courtesy of the Pennsylvania Department of Corrections

The Pennsylvania General Assembly has passed criminal justice reforms meant to make it easier for people to reenter society after serving time in prison. Now, lawmakers are considering similar reforms for juvenile offenders.

As The Center Square previously reported, Pennsylvania’s Clean Slate Act passed in 2018 and has helped more than 1.2 million people seal their criminal records tied to misdemeanors. Lawmakers are currently considering extending it to low-level felonies for people who are believed highly unlikely to reoffend, and the original reform may go national as well.

