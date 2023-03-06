MIDDLETOWN, Pa, – As the Shapiro Administration recognizes the start of Problem Gambling Awareness Month, the Pennsylvania Lottery is once again collaborating with national and state responsible gambling groups to let players who may be suffering from gambling-related harms know that free and confidential help is available.

By calling 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) or accessing the Council on Compulsive Gambling of Pennsylvania (CCGP) by phone, text, or chat, players can learn about the warning signs, or gain access to counselors and self-help meetings.