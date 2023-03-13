MIDDLETON, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Paw-some Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $110,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.
Now through May 4, 2023, the following non-winning Fast Play tickets may be entered: [$5] Bad to the Bone and Feline Fine. Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one top prize of $10,000, one of two prizes of $5,000, one of four prizes of $2,500, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Starting Monday, March 20, the following non-winning Scratch-Off tickets are eligible for entry: [$5] Doggy Dough, and [$5] Kitty Cash. Eligible Scratch-Off tickets may be entered for chances to win one of two top prizes of $10,000, one of five prizes of $5,000, one of 10 prizes of $2,500, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.
Each non-winning eligible ticket that is submitted will receive five entries.
Enter by May 4, 2023, through the VIP Players Club at palottery.com or scan-to-enter using our Official App after reviewing entry instructions, prize details, rules, restrictions, and drawing information. Winners will be announced at palottery.com.
Enter tickets as soon as possible after play, and please play responsibly. Mailed or late entries are not accepted. Games will remain for sale after the second-chance promotion ends.
The Lottery is also reminding its players that March is Problem Gambling Awareness Month. There are free and confidential resources available for those who may be suffering from gambling-related harms, including the free and confidential helpline 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537). Players can also reach out via pacouncil.com, where they can access the helpline by phone, text, or chat.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $33.8 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services, including senior centers and meals.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
