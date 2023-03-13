MIDDLETON, Pa. – The Pennsylvania Lottery’s Paw-some Second-Chance Drawing is now open to players, offering a total of $110,000 in prizes, including money to play the Pennsylvania Lottery online.

Now through May 4, 2023, the following non-winning Fast Play tickets may be entered: [$5] Bad to the Bone and Feline Fine. Eligible Fast Play tickets may be entered for chances to win one top prize of $10,000, one of two prizes of $5,000, one of four prizes of $2,500, plus a chance to win one of 50 prizes of $100 to play online.