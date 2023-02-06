MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia, and three top prizes worth $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.

Congratulations to the retailer who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning ticket, and to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are: