MIDDLETOWN, Pa. – Pennsylvania Lottery Scratch-Off winners claimed $221,726,066 in prizes during January, including one top prize worth $5 million claimed by a player from Philadelphia, and three top prizes worth $1 million claimed by players from Montour, Philadelphia, and Northumberland counties.
Congratulations to the retailer who earned a $10,000 bonus for selling the $5 million-winning ticket, and to the retailers who earned a $5,000 bonus for selling the winning Scratch-Off tickets worth $1 million. They are:
- 7-Eleven, 2301 West Passyunk Avenue, Philadelphia ($10,000 bonus);
- Wawa, 1601 Bethlehem Pike, Flourtown, Montgomery County ($5,000 bonus);
- Saji & Sharvan, 1700 7th Avenue, Altoona, Blair County ($5,000 bonus); and
- Puff Tobacco Products, 1021 Mill St., Danville, Montour County ($5,000 bonus).
Across Pennsylvania, other big prizes claimed during January included:
- Six prizes of $500,000;
- Four prizes of $300,000;
- Eight prizes of $250,000;
- Seven prizes of $200,000; and
- Seven prizes of $100,000.
The monthly winner list is posted in the Winners section of palottery.com. Not included on that list are the many Scratch-Off players who won prizes of less than $1,000.
Scratch-Off games currently offer prizes ranging from a free ticket to $5 million. Before playing any game, players should read and understand the rules, remaining prizes and specific chances of winning at palottery.com. Check tickets promptly and immediately claim winnings. Prizes expire one year from a Scratch-Off game’s end-sale date, which is posted on palottery.com.
Scratch-Offs are distributed at random, meaning the Pennsylvania Lottery and its retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold. The Lottery learns where winning tickets are sold only after a prize has been claimed.
The overall chances of winning any prize, printed on the back of each ticket, is stated across all tickets produced in a game, not by consecutive tickets sold per pack. Random distribution ensures the Pennsylvania Lottery and retailers do not know where winning tickets will be sold.
About Us: The Pennsylvania Lottery remains the only state lottery to direct all proceeds to programs that benefit older residents. Since ticket sales began in 1972, it has contributed more than $33.8 billion to fund property tax and rent rebates, transportation, care services, prescription assistance, and local services including senior centers and meals.
Visit the Winners and Benefits pages at palottery.com to review how much money each county receives in Lottery prizes and funding to benefit older Pennsylvanians.
Players must be 18 or older. Please play responsibly. Call 1-800-GAMBLER (1-800-426-2537) for help with a compulsive gambling problem.
