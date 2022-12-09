Pennsylvania natural gas price up 95%, new wells up 42%

Workers change the equipment March 12, 2020, on the drilling platform at a Seneca Resources shale gas well drilling site in St. Mary’s, Pennsylvania.

 AP photo/Keith Srakocic

Natural gas prices are climbing, but overall production in Pennsylvania has lagged year-over-year.

The latest report from the Independent Fiscal Office says prices in the third quarter of 2022 jumped almost 95% compared to the same period last year. Nor will prices drop soon, either. The Pennsylvania average price was $6.89 per million BTU, compared to $3.54 in 2021.

