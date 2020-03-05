While there have been no cases of COVID-19, or coronavirus, reported in Pennsylvania, the Keystone State is now able to test potential cases.
On Wednesday a press release from the office of Governor Tom Wolf stated that it has been announced by Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine that Pennsylvania can now test potential coronavirus cases in the state public health laboratory in Exton and has increased its capacity to test approximately 25 specimens a day.
“The ability to test for potential cases of COVID-19 at our state lab allows us to better protect Pennsylvanians,” the press release cited Levine saying. “This is a very important step for us as we continue to work to provide timely updates. This testing now will allow us to receive results more quickly rather than waiting for the samples to be shipped to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
Wolf’s press release stated that the testing of potential cases involves individuals being seen by a clinician and have specimens taken and then sent to the state lab for testing.
The tests are not the same as rapid tests that are done for health conditions such as strep throat, according to the release which also told that the administration expects that private and commercial laboratories will soon have the ability to test, which will increase the ability for testing to be done in Pennsylvania.
The release noted that currently all positive cases will be reported as “presumptive positives,” and will be sent to the CDC for confirmation.
The press release informed that as of Wednesday, March 4 there has been more than 94,000 cases of coronavirus reported worldwide with over 3,200 deaths. Over 120 reported coronavirus cases are in the United States, including 11 deaths which have all occurred on the west coast.
According to the press release, coronavirus has been spread by the community in several states including Washington, Oregon and California and the CDC expects cases to continue to be confirmed in the upcoming days and weeks but wants everyone to take action to help prevent the spread of the virus. CDC has emphasized that due to the rapidly changing nature of the spread of COVID-19 around the world, it is important for families to be prepared.
“Since the start of this outbreak, we’ve taken a proactive approach to prepare and carefully monitor potential cases of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania,” stated Levine in the press release. “As the CDC has said, we need to be prepared for community spread of COVID-19 in Pennsylvania. We are working to make sure our health systems, first responders and county and municipal health departments have the resources they need to respond.”
The release added that the Wolf administration has already taken measures to activate the Department of Health’s Emergency Operations Center to allow for enhanced response coordination, maintain communication and outreach with federal, state and local partners, provide symptom monitoring for residents returning to Pennsylvania from China, provide information to health care professionals, businesses and educational settings and is reviewing and adapting current pandemic flu plans for COVID-19.
Pennsylvanians have been encouraged to help stop the spread of viruses by properly washing hands, covering the mouth and nose while sneezing, cleaning frequently touched items often and staying at home when sick.
The press release urged Pennsylvanians to stay up to date with “the most accurate and timely information” regarding coronavirus through the Department of Health and CDC’s website and social media channels.
