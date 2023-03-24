HARRISBURG – Office of Open Records (OOR) Executive Director Liz Wagenseller announced the release of the department’s 2022 annual report. The report was released in conjunction with Sunshine Week, which emphasizes the necessity of open government and promotes dialogue on how to improve access to government information necessary to hold public officials accountable for their actions.
The report demonstrates that the citizens of Pennsylvania continue to stay involved in their government.
Highlights from this year’s Annual Report include:
- The OOR issued 3,034 decisions, the highest number ever;
- A total of 2,876 appeals were filed with the OOR in 2022, the third-busiest year ever;
- Of those appeals, 2,267 involved local agencies and 531 involved state agencies;
- The top ten issues most raised on appeal and addressed by OOR;
- Ten examples of records accessed via the Right-To-Know Law;
- Top OOR accomplishments in 2021; and
- The 75 mediations to resolve appeals and 66 training sessions conducted across the state.
The OOR, created in February 2008, is a quasi-judicial, independent agency led by an Executive Director who is appointed by the governor to a six-year term. Within the OOR, 24 employees oversee and decide thousands of appeals per year, as well as perform dozens of trainings on the RTKL and Pennsylvania’s open meetings law (the Sunshine Act).
In addition to issuing annual reports on the state of open records in Pennsylvania government, the OOR also monitors hundreds of RTKL cases within the Pennsylvania court system, and answers inquiries regarding transparency laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.