Various treatment options are limited but available in Pennsylvania for those who want to protect themselves against COVID-19.
Pennsylvania Physician General Dr. Denise Johnson and medical professionals Dr. Ryan Bariola and Dr. Pablo Tebas hosted a virtual panel discussion on Facebook Live on Tuesday to discuss these treatment options.
Johnson stated that some products like monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals have emergency use authorization from the Food and Drug Administration for COVID-19 treatment.
There is a narrow network of dispensing sites across the commonwealth due to limited supply, but anyone who is interested to know where they are being dispensed can go to the Pennsylvania Department of Health’s website at health.pa.gov/covid for more information, according to Johnson.
She also stated that while these treatments are helpful, they are not meant to be the first line of defense against COVID-19.
“We have great protection against COVID-19 with the vaccines, so getting your vaccines and booster will protect you against severe illness, hospitalization and death, so we really encourage everyone to get those,” she said.
Bariola described how monoclonal antibodies target the spike protein on the outside of the virus and they need to be given as an injection or infusion whereas the oral antiviral pills target different parts of the virus’ life cycle.
He also discussed how oral antivirals are similar to antibiotics, and will kill the virus and don’t rely on any help from the immune system.
Both the monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals need to be given very early on during an illness, within about five days, because they work better the earlier they are given, he said.
Monoclonal antibodies temporarily give people artificial antibodies against COVID-19, while vaccines train the body to make antibodies, he said.
“Unfortunately, unlike the antibodies you make after a vaccination, these monoclonal antibodies don’t stick around forever, so that’s why vaccination is better in the long term,” he said.
Tebas stated that the treatments are about 80% effective and that if someone gets COVID-19, their chances of being hospitalized are much lower if they receive the treatments.
Medical providers are prioritizing unvaccinated people and individuals with weak immune systems for the monoclonal antibodies and oral antivirals due to a current shortage, he said.
Unvaccinated people are more likely to have complications from COVID-19 than vaccinated people, which is why he recommends everyone to get vaccinated and a COVID-19 booster shot.
Other individuals at risk are the elderly and those with clinical risk factors like obesity, hypertension and diabetes, he said.
People should talk with their healthcare providers to see which options are best for them, said Tebas.
