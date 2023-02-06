HARRISBURG – As spring wild bird migration nears, Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture Secretary Russell Redding and Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) Director Randy Padfield remind poultry owners to protect their flocks, and their neighbors’ flocks, along with the commonwealth’s economy, against highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) by remaining vigilant and reviewing and implementing strong biosecurity plans and practices.

The United States Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Animal Health and Plant Inspection Service recently confirmed HPAI in commercial flocks in Virginia.