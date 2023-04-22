Pennsylvania previews master aging plan

In this Nov. 6, 2015 file photo, an elderly couple walks down a hall of a nursing home in Easton, Pa.

 AP Photo/Matt Rourke

State officials previewed a 10-year master aging plan to lawmakers this week as Pennsylvania nears a looming demographics cliff.

Estimates suggest that 25% of residents will be over the age of 64 by 2030, making Pennsylvania one of the oldest states in the country. Declining birth rates, college unaffordability, and sluggish economic development – all reinforced by pandemic interruptions – strengthen the trend, The Center Square previously reported.

