Pennsylvania remains with 94.10% of districts reporting from Tuesday’s Presidential Primary, with the deadline for mail-in ballots having been extended to June 9 for Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties due to the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.

Votes were 100% for primaries in districts that included Bradford County.

Below are the vote totals for the Republican and Democratic nominations:

68th District State Representative

Clint Owlett (R) – 7,545

110th District State Representative

Tina Pickett (R) – 6,965

23rd District State Senator

Gene Yaw (R) – 30,113

Jaclyn Baker (D) – 12,379

12th U.S. Congressional District Representative

Fred Keller (R) – 79,381

Lee Griffin (D) – 29,215

Attorney General

Heather Heidelbaugh – 793,404 (R)

Josh Shapiro – 738,422 (D)

Auditor General

Timothy Defoor (R) 782,375

Harry Scott Conklin (D) 69,369

Michael E. Lamb (D) 292,267

Tracie Lynne Fountain (D) 64,860

Rose Marie Davis (D) 52,315

Nilofer Nina Ahmad (D) 225,204

Christina M. Hartman (D) 93,562

State Treasurer

Stacy Garrity (R) 786,366

Joseph Torsella (D) 710,808

12th Congressional Delegate to Democratic National Convention (vote for no more than four)

Nanci Allan Rommel – 21,444

Keith Bierly – 19,624

Rachel Maria Delgrego – 8,567

Richard B. Thomas – 19,167

Caroline E. Ries – 7,685

Kimberly M. Hart – 20,826

Taran N. Samarth – 6,435

Daniel Muldowney – 6,165

12th Congressional Delegate to Republican National Convention (vote for no more than three)

Tina Pickett – 35,573

Donald E. Hoffman Jr. – 27,634

Carol D. Sides – 23,531

David A. Huffman Jr. – 26,009

Alan Martin Hall – 18,786

Krystle Bristol – 20,710

Todd D. Robatin – 11,351

Mark J. Harris – 27,924

12th Congressional Alternate Delegate to Republican National Convention (vote for no more than three)

Daniel F. Clark – 56,176

Mary Jane Hayes – 45,463

Irene C. Harris – 43,962