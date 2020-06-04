Pennsylvania remains with 94.10% of districts reporting from Tuesday’s Presidential Primary, with the deadline for mail-in ballots having been extended to June 9 for Allegheny, Dauphin, Delaware, Erie, Montgomery, and Philadelphia counties due to the civil unrest following the death of George Floyd by Minnesota police officer Derek Chauvin.
Votes were 100% for primaries in districts that included Bradford County.
Below are the vote totals for the Republican and Democratic nominations:
68th District State Representative
Clint Owlett (R) – 7,545
110th District State Representative
Tina Pickett (R) – 6,965
23rd District State Senator
Gene Yaw (R) – 30,113
Jaclyn Baker (D) – 12,379
12th U.S. Congressional District Representative
Fred Keller (R) – 79,381
Lee Griffin (D) – 29,215
Attorney General
Heather Heidelbaugh – 793,404 (R)
Josh Shapiro – 738,422 (D)
Auditor General
Timothy Defoor (R) 782,375
Harry Scott Conklin (D) 69,369
Michael E. Lamb (D) 292,267
Tracie Lynne Fountain (D) 64,860
Rose Marie Davis (D) 52,315
Nilofer Nina Ahmad (D) 225,204
Christina M. Hartman (D) 93,562
State Treasurer
Stacy Garrity (R) 786,366
Joseph Torsella (D) 710,808
12th Congressional Delegate to Democratic National Convention (vote for no more than four)
Nanci Allan Rommel – 21,444
Keith Bierly – 19,624
Rachel Maria Delgrego – 8,567
Richard B. Thomas – 19,167
Caroline E. Ries – 7,685
Kimberly M. Hart – 20,826
Taran N. Samarth – 6,435
Daniel Muldowney – 6,165
12th Congressional Delegate to Republican National Convention (vote for no more than three)
Tina Pickett – 35,573
Donald E. Hoffman Jr. – 27,634
Carol D. Sides – 23,531
David A. Huffman Jr. – 26,009
Alan Martin Hall – 18,786
Krystle Bristol – 20,710
Todd D. Robatin – 11,351
Mark J. Harris – 27,924
12th Congressional Alternate Delegate to Republican National Convention (vote for no more than three)
Daniel F. Clark – 56,176
Mary Jane Hayes – 45,463
Irene C. Harris – 43,962
