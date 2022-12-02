Culture, bias, diversity, inclusion and prejudices are buzzwords punctuating new guidelines being put in place to certify educators in Pennsylvania.

The changes to and implementation of the new certification process has been nearly five years in the making, inclusive of legislative committee endorsements and public comment.

