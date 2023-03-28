HARRISBURG – Acting Secretary of the Pennsylvania Department of Health Dr. Debra Bogen announced that Pennsylvania is ranked among the most prepared states nationwide for a public health emergency according to a national report issued this week measuring states’ readiness to respond to a spectrum of health emergencies and provide ongoing public health services.

Trust for America’s Health’s 20th annual Ready or Not 2023: Protecting the Public’s Health from Diseases, Disasters, and Bioterrorism ranks Pennsylvania among 19 states and Washington, D.C. in the highest tier of preparedness based on 10 indicators that follow the National Health Security Preparedness Index.