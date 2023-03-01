Pennsylvania Ranks Third Nationally in Trout Value of Sales

The total value of fish sales received by trout growers in Pennsylvania totaled $7.37 million for 2022, an increase of 3% from 2021. Pennsylvania accounted for 7% of the total value of fish sold in the United States, ranking Pennsylvania third nationally behind Idaho and North Carolina, according to King Whetstone, Regional Director of USDA’s National Agricultural Statistics Service, Northeastern Regional Office.
The number of trout 12 inches and longer sold during 2022 totaled 1.09 million fish, down 15% from the previous year. The average price per pound was $4.43, down 11 cents from 2021. The value of sales for the 2022 marketing year was $5.98 million, down 4% from 2021.
