Six years after Pennsylvania education leaders first reviewed funding for special education, members of the state House, state Senate and Wolf administration will convene again to see what changes need to be made.
The Special Education Funding Commission gathered for its first session Tuesday and selected state Sen. Pat Browne, R-Lehigh, state Rep. Curt Sonney, R-Erie, and Education Secretary Pedro Rivera to serve as co-chairs.
Similar to the first funding commission, created by a 2012 state law, the new panel is the result of House Bill 1615, sponsored by House Speaker Mike Turzai and signed by Gov. Tom Wolf two months ago.
“We expect to take a comprehensive look at the current formula used to distribute state funding to school districts for special education and determine if the formula and the factors used are meeting their intended goals,” said Browne, who serves as the state Senate Appropriations chairman. “I look forward to hearing testimony on special education and the current formula from school districts and experts in the community and the commission members to ensure Pennsylvania is using the correct formula factors in distributing state special education dollars to students in need of financial support.”
Browne served in a similar post in the first committee. That group released its recommendations in 2013, and those reforms were in effect for the 2014-15 fiscal year.
Sonney called education one of the most important jobs for the state.
“As lawmakers we have a responsibility to ensure we are fairly funding educational options for all of our students so that we are meeting their specific needs and preparing them to be future parents, workers and community leaders,” said Sonney, the House Education Committee chairman. “The improvements we made to the special education funding formula in 2013 most certainly have made a difference for those students and our schools. However, it is vital that we continue to review what’s working, and what isn’t working, to ensure we fulfill our obligations to all students.”
In all, 15 House, Senate and administration members will review the funding formula.
The previous iteration of the committee held seven meetings and received testimony from more than 50 stakeholders before it delivered its recommendations to lawmakers. This committee must deliver its report to the General Assembly by the end of November.
“The special education funding formula is a critical component in helping school districts address the specific needs of this student population,” said committee member Matt Stem, the Department of Education’s deputy secretary for elementary and secondary education. “It’s important to review the current formula to ensure that funding is being allocated to schools in such a way that they may provide their students with the resources and education they deserve.”
