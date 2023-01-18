Pennsylvania’s corporate net income tax rate decreased 1 percentage point on Jan. 1 as the state begins a decade-long campaign to stimulate business growth within its borders.

The state’s 9.99% CNIT, one the highest in the nation, decreased to 8.99% in the new year. The policy change comes six months after a Republican-majority General Assembly brokered a deal – as part of a larger $45.2 billion budget agreement – with outgoing Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf to gradually lower the rate by half a percentage point each year until it reaches 4.99% in 2031.