HARRISBURG – Newly released data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) show significant contributions by the creative sector to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. Up 8.5 percent from 2020, Pennsylvania’s creative sector added more than $28.6 billion to the Commonwealth’s economy, employing more than 165,000 FTE positions and providing $14 billion in compensation. BEA data reflect that Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the nation for creative sector employment and eighth in the nation for creative sector GDP.
“The BEA numbers tell the story of how both nonprofit and for-profit creative enterprises shape PA communities for tomorrow — contributing to their vitality as they work to become and remain competitive, attractive, and meaningful places for residents, visitors, and investment,” said Karl Blischke, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.
The BEA’s Arts and Cultural Production Satellite Account (ACPSA) tracks the annual economic value of arts and cultural production from 35 industries — including both commercial and nonprofit entities. The 2021 data pinpoint the national and state-level contributions of the sector to the nation’s economy after the first year of the pandemic.
Nationwide, arts and culture account for more than $1 trillion in value added to the U.S. economy, 4.4 percent U.S. GDP, and 4.9 million jobs. A fact sheet for Pennsylvania is available on the BEA website. An interactive dashboard by state is available here, made possible through the BEA’s partnership with the NEA and the National Assembly of State Arts Agencies.
The Pennsylvania Council on the Arts (PCA) supports jobs, builds communities, inspires lifelong learning, promotes the Commonwealth and sparks innovation through its portfolio of funding opportunities. The PCA reaches all 67 counties in Pennsylvania through its investments in arts and cultural production, creative placemaking, accessibility, capacity building, arts in education, and the growth and sustainability of creative small businesses and creative entrepreneurs.
For more information on the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts, please visit the website or follow PCA on Facebook.
