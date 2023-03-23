HARRISBURG – Newly released data from the Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) and the National Endowment for the Arts (NEA) show significant contributions by the creative sector to U.S. gross domestic product (GDP) in 2021. Up 8.5 percent from 2020, Pennsylvania’s creative sector added more than $28.6 billion to the Commonwealth’s economy, employing more than 165,000 FTE positions and providing $14 billion in compensation. BEA data reflect that Pennsylvania ranks seventh in the nation for creative sector employment and eighth in the nation for creative sector GDP.

“The BEA numbers tell the story of how both nonprofit and for-profit creative enterprises shape PA communities for tomorrow — contributing to their vitality as they work to become and remain competitive, attractive, and meaningful places for residents, visitors, and investment,” said Karl Blischke, Executive Director of the Pennsylvania Council on the Arts.