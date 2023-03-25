HARRISBURG – The Pennsylvania Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) released its preliminary employment situation report for February 2023.

Pennsylvania’s unemployment rate rose one-tenth of a percentage point over the month to 4.4% in February. The U.S. unemployment rate was up two-tenths of a percentage point from January to 3.6 The commonwealth’s unemployment rate matched its February 2022 level, and the national rate was down 0.2 percentage points over the year.