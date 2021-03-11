Pennsylvania launched a statewide program on Tuesday that will offer free water tests at schools and day cares concerned about lead contamination.
Gov. Tom Wolf said the $1.74 million federal grant program is a piece of his “Lead Free Pennsylvania” plan. He said the departments of Education and Human Services have begun the process of contacting eligible facilities.
“Testing the water of thousands of child care centers and schools will give us a bench mark of the work we need to do next for removing lead from water and protecting our children,” Wolf said.
Many of Pennsylvania’s 501 school districts use structures built more than 50 years ago, when the dangers of lead and asbestos remained unknown. In Philadelphia, 175 buildings contain asbestos and six have closed.
It’s unclear how extensive lead contamination is across the state, Wolf said, though his hope is the free testing program will bring light to the issue.
“To build a better, healthier Pennsylvania, we need to know the extent of problems such as lead in drinking water, so it is tremendous to see these grants now available,” he said. “I encourage our child care centers and schools to avail themselves of this free program.”
Wolf also proposed expanding the Redevelopment Assistance Capital Program to provide up to $1 billion in grants to schools to remediate problematic buildings.
It’s been a point of contention in the General Assembly, where some lawmakers blame fiscal mismanagement for the reason so many school buildings are falling apart.
House Appropriations Committee Chairman Stan Saylor, R-York, said last week that the School District of Philadelphia shouldn’t get a taxpayer bailout to fix the problem, either, referencing Wolf’s plan to raise personal income taxes on the top third of earners to fund an investment in public education that exceed $1 billion.
