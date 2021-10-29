Pennsylvania state Sen. Pat Stefano has introduced legislation he said allows residents to better protect their family, themselves and their property.
Stefano, R-Connellsville, said his bill would expand self-defense protections from a resident’s dwelling to their property line under Pennsylvania’s Castle Doctrine.
Stefano acknowledged forcing residents to wait to defend themselves or a loved one until after a criminal enters their home could lead to a tragedy that otherwise could be prevented.
“The right to defend oneself should not be limited, as it is in the current weaker standard, based on whether individuals are inside their dwelling or on their property,” Stefano said.
The Castle Doctrine was last updated in 2011 to extend the right of self-defense in any place an individual has the right to be if they believe themselves to be in danger of death, serious bodily injury, kidnapping or rape.
“It’s so very important to have clarity in the law so that when these dynamic, critical incidents happen and unfold, the people who are involved in them – who are trying to protect themselves – can do it with certainty,” Kim Stolfer, president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, said.
It is expected the bill will be referred to the Senate Judiciary Committee for review.
