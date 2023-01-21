HARRISBURG – Two staffers from the Pennsylvania Emergency Management Agency (PEMA) are in California to assist emergency management and response personnel there after a series of storms brought devastating flooding and damage to many parts of the state.

“The impact of historic and deadly flooding seen recently in California has been as shocking as it has been heartbreaking,” said PEMA Director Randy Padfield. “Pennsylvania is one of the most flood-prone states in the nation, and as a result, our staff have the experience to provide this much-needed support to our counterparts and communities in California.”