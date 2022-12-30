The commonwealth is offering aid to a battered region of New York State during one of the deadliest snow storms in history.
Pennsylvania will provide snow removal equipment and personnel to Buffalo, N.Y. to help local emergency personnel clear snow from the recent snow storm. Gov. Tom Wolf made the announcement on Thursday.
“The astounding pictures and video out of Buffalo remind us that the weather can completely interrupt our plans, sadly with deadly consequences,” Wolf said. “Pennsylvanians know how debilitating winter storms can be, and we’re happy that we can support our neighbors to the north when they need our help.”
More than four feet of snow fell onto western New York and over three dozen people have died in the storm so far. Most of the deaths have occurred within the city of Buffalo.
The Pennsylvania Department of Transportation will send nine dump trucks, associated operators and support personnel to help New York staff clear snow from roadways in the Buffalo area. PennDOT crews were expected to arrive Thursday for 24-hour operations.
The request for assistance was made via the Emergency Management Assistance Compact (EMAC), a formal agreement that allows all 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, Guam, the U.S. Virgin Islands and the Northern Mariana Islands to share resources, such as personnel or equipment, during disasters, according to the Governor’s Office. All costs associated with an EMAC deployment are paid by the requesting state.
Roadways in the Buffalo area were closed during the storm and a driving ban was implemented. The closures and ban have both been lifted Thursday. Local authorities are continuing to search for people who were either trapped or killed in the storm.
As the weather has warmed up, over 600 National Guard members have been sent to western New York, according to the Associated Press. The National Guard went door-to-door to check on people who lost power. Authorities fear that more victims may be found as the snow melts.
“Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said officers from his and other agencies were searching for victims, sometimes using officers’ personal snowmobiles, trucks and other equipment,” the AP adds.
