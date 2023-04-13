HARRISBURG – Distracted driving citations have decreased overall in the commonwealth, according to the most recent data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Data presented in this report is from the period of 2018 to 2022. Citations decreased 10 percent from 2022, while there is a 60 percent decrease from 2018.
Distracted driving citations are issued for actions that include using headphones while driving, using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial vehicle or texting while driving. Citations can be applied to texting, which includes sending, reading or writing a text-based message.
Bradford County had a total of 42 distracted driving offenses from 2018 to 2022, which was 0.27% of the state’s total. In 2022, Bradford County had 14 citations, which was significantly low compared to many other counties. For example, Allegheny had 1,226 distracted driving offenses, while Chester had 822 and Cumberland had 716 in 2022. However, Bradford County’s number of distracted driving offenses doubled from 2021 to 2022. Specifically, it doubled from seven to 14.
From 2018 to 2022, the counties with the most distracted driving offenses included Allegheny with 7.92%, Chester at 5.31%, Cumberland at 4.62% and Berks at 4.24%.
The top 10 counties with the most distracted driving citations included Montgomery at 10%, Allegheny with 8%, Chester and Cumberland with 5%, and at 4% each were Philadelphia, Lancaster, Lehigh, Berks, Delaware and York.
Texting while driving can include a $50 fine plus court costs and fees. Data shows that the greatest number of citations are given between 10 a.m. and noon. State police issued 59% of all citations, while the rest came from local authorities.
For age groups, 32% of people cited were in their 20s, while the second most cited age group were people in their 30s at 29%. People in their 40s made up 16%, while all the other age groups made up all other citations. For gender, men were more often cited for distracted driving that women were at 71%.
