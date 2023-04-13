HARRISBURG – Distracted driving citations have decreased overall in the commonwealth, according to the most recent data from the Administrative Office of Pennsylvania Courts. Data presented in this report is from the period of 2018 to 2022. Citations decreased 10 percent from 2022, while there is a 60 percent decrease from 2018.

Distracted driving citations are issued for actions that include using headphones while driving, using a handheld mobile phone while driving a commercial vehicle or texting while driving. Citations can be applied to texting, which includes sending, reading or writing a text-based message.