The Pennsylvania State Police had 104 cadets graduate on Friday from the State Police Academy in Hershey with two of the cadets originating from Bradford County.
Johnathon M. Mosier and Brittany M. Barkell were among the 157th graduating cadet class and were apart of the ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral after 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Five of the cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony.
Mosier will be joining Troop B in Uniontown and Barkell will be joining Troop H in Newport, according to the Pennsylvania State Police release.
Anh Q. Le of Luzerne County will be joining Troop P in Towanda and Derek J. Martin of Luzerne County will be joining Troop P in Laporte.
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.