The Pennsylvania State Police had 98 cadets graduate on Friday from the State Police Academy in Hershey with two of the cadets originating from Bradford County.
Nathan D. Smith and Waylon J. Smith were among the 156th graduating cadet class and were apart of the ceremony at the Scottish Rite Cathedral after 28 weeks of classroom and physical training. Seven of the cadets received special awards and recognition at the ceremony.
Nathan D. Smith will be serving on Troop G in Bedford while Waylon Smith will be serving on Troop J in York, according to the Pennsylvania State Police release.
Six of the new troopers will be joining Troop P in Towanda; Ryan J. Joyce of Luzerne County, Stephen M. Lehner Jr. of Luzerne County, Gregory A. Myers of Centre County, Kyle G. Schiltz of Chester County, William E. Shreve of Butler County and Nathan L. Smith of Cambria County
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.