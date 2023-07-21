Pennsylvania State Police hosts Girls on the Run program

HERSHEY – Pennsylvania State Police recently held an event for girls to learn more about law enforcement, while also engaging in fun activities.
PSP’s Bureau of Training and Education presented its Girls on the Run program Wednesday for summer campers to experience at its Academy in Hershey. First Lady Lori Shapiro also joined state police during the festivities.
There were 36 participants that included students in grades three through eight. Attendees met female troopers and got to see mounted and K9 units. They also participated in an obstacle course, as well as a building entry and clearing drill.
The program seeks to help girls “build their confidence, creativity and decision-making skills,” according to PSP. “Girls on the Run is a program focused on cooperative skills and team building through an encouraging group setting. Through lessons that are both educational and enjoyable, participants learn firsthand how to create positive connections with their families, teachers, peers and communities.”
Organizers expressed that Wednesday’s activities help encourage female students to pursue careers that emphasis leadership qualities.
“At the Pennsylvania State Police Academy, our participants see women who look like them in many leadership roles,” said Gillian Byerly, the executive director of Girls on the Run Mid State PA. “This helps them stretch their vision for their own future and dream a little bigger – and we are grateful that the Pennsylvania State Police and First Lady Shapiro joined us to set an example of empowering leadership and to help our participants build their confidence.”
First Lady Shapiro stated that it was an honor to be included in the program’s Wednesday activities. Shapiro met a junior counselor who previously attended the program as a camper. She enjoyed it so much that she returned as a volunteer.
“The Pennsylvania State Police was the nation’s first state police agency to fully integrate female troopers into its regular command structure, and today and every day they set an empowering example for young girls across Pennsylvania,” Shapiro said. “The brave men and women of the Pennsylvania State Police dedicate their lives to ensuring that Pennsylvanians feel supported in their communities, and [Wednesday]’s activities reinforce our commitment to investing in young people.”
Shapiro added that she and her husband, Governor Josh Shapiro thank state police and program organizers for their efforts. She especially thanked them for “their shared dedication to create meaningful opportunities for young Pennsylvanians to find the resources they deserve to succeed.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.