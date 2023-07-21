Pennsylvania State Police hosts Girls on the Run program

On Wednesday, Pennsylvania State Police hosted summer campers from the Girls on the Run program at its Academy in Hershey. First Lady Lori Shapiro also participated in the event.

 Photo provided by Pennsylvania State Police

HERSHEY – Pennsylvania State Police recently held an event for girls to learn more about law enforcement, while also engaging in fun activities.

