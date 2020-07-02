TOWANDA TOWNSHIP — Pennsylvania State Police in Towanda confirmed that they were investigating an unknown person impersonating a police officer in the Towanda area on Wednesday.
The incident that prompted the investigation took place in the Moppet’s on Mulberry, a Towanda Township child care center, parking lot on Wednesday, June 24.
Samantha Rubeck, a Rome mother, was driving on Main Street in Towanda on her way to pick up her twins at Moppet’s when she noticed a dark in color newer model sedan tailgating her.
After crossing the intersection perpendicular to the Bradford County Veterans Memorial Bridge to South Main Street, she noticed that the sedan was tailgating her so close that she could not see his headlights in her rear view mirror. She sped up to get some distance between the vehicles but the sedan kept tailgating her, she told the Review last week.
At this point Rubeck attempted to hit the brakes to get the sedan to stop tailgating her, and he did for a few seconds, but then returned to tailgating her.
Nervous for her 13-year-old son who was in the vehicle with her, the frustrated mother rolled down the window and gave the tailgater the middle finger.
“A few seconds later his grill started flashing lights, kind of like a strobe light,” she recounted. “I thought it was a cop.”
When she realized that the man tailgating her might be a police officer she had reached her destination of the Moppet’s on Mulberry Childcare Center and pulled into the parking lot.
The sedan pulled in behind her with its lights flashing. A white man dressed in jeans and a faded black T-shirt with brown, buzzed hair and a goatee with a mustache exited the vehicle and approached her window. Rubeck said he was between 5’10” and 6’ tall.
“He reminded me of a police officer,” Rubeck said of why she assumed the man was a cop. “I was thinking I just brake checked and flipped off a cop.”
The man told her that she needed to stop speeding through town and to be careful about who she flips off. Rubeck replied that police shouldn’t tailgate people. He did not refute that he was a police officer.
Then the man became aware of Rubeck’s son in the front seat of the vehicle. At this time she said the man’s demeanor had totally changed and that he told her son, who is a person of color, to not be afraid of him.
The man then got in his vehicle and left. It wasn’t until Rubeck stepped inside and told people in Moppet’s about what had happened that she considered that the man was not a police officer.
“He didn’t ask for registration, license, insurance, anything,” she said.
Rubeck called Towanda Borough Police the next morning and spoke with Chief Randy Epler who told her that he did not have any police officers out of uniform the previous night, and that when she was pulled over was out of his jurisdiction as a borough police force. He then directed her to State Police in Towanda.
The Review spoke with State Police on Wednesday, who confirmed that they were investigating the case. Police also said that State Police do not use flashing white lights, but only red and blue lights. If anyone has information about the incident, police asks them to contact the barracks in Towanda.
