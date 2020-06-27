Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.

In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.

“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”

Four cadets received special awards and recognition:

  • The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully
  • The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully
  • The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully
  • The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis
  • The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig
  • The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab

The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:

Troop A, Greensburg

  • Martin J. Mihelic
  • Jesse A. Niehenke
  • Jacob N. Shearer

Troop B, Uniontown

  • Gina M. Bonacci
  • Kyle D. Holmes
  • Justin M. Kempka
  • Kelsey M. Landberg
  • Brian J. Loughner
  • Brandon K. Rose
  • Charles L. Smetak
  • Tyler J. Strini
  • Joseph W. Yarzab

Troop B, Waynesburg

  • Brian W. Albert
  • Saad A. Jaber
  • Casey J. Rebosky

Troop C, Clarion

  • Leopold R. Cleveland IV
  • Stephen Galmarini
  • Brian R. Tanner

Troop C, Clearfield

  • Austin D. Woolcock

Troop C, Lewis Run

  • Alyssa M. Henry
  • Kyle M. Lyon

Troop C, Marienville

  • William G. Gerg Jr.
  • Joseph A. Highfield

Troop C, Punxsutawney

  • David P. Blazavich
  • Christopher R. Ramsden
  • Zachary P. Weinel

Troop C, Ridgeway

  • Thomas S. Renwick
  • Jeffrey T. Wilson

Troop E, Meadville

  • Adam D. Kirwin

Troop F, Coudersport

  • Matthew J. Baux
  • Nicklas D. Coulston
  • Jacklyn Y. Navarro
  • Adam N. Romig
  • Ronald M. Schall

Troop F, Emporium

  • Micheal D. Eller
  • Hunter M. Hall
  • Daniel Kopec

Troop F, Lamar

  • Brian A. Kitko

Troop F, Mansfield

  • Julio C. Sura
  • Darin M. Wheeler

Troop F, Montoursville

  • Matthew S. Chamberlain
  • Jacob E. Hook

Troop G, Bedford

  • Matthew M. Hample

Troop G, Huntingdon

  • Duane A. Mock Jr.
  • Zackary J. Weaver

Troop G, Lewistown

  • Julio C. Trejo Jr.
  • Jason P. Walizer

Troop G, McConnelsburg

  • Jacob D. Bowser
  • Derrick T. Cramer

Troop G, Rockview

  • Avery M. Lavella

Troop H, Carlisle

  • Noah D. Chapman
  • Matthew E. Gordon

Troop H, Gettysburg

  • Michael J. Gragg

Troop H, Harrisburg

  • Troy R. Chapman
  • Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky
  • Joshua A. Hoerner
  • Chad E. Lammer
  • Warren C. Reed
  • Kody A. Reichart
  • Alexander Whittington

Troop H, Lykens

  • Trevor W. Skripko
  • Brent Wolfe

Troop J, Avondale

  • Joseph S. DiWilliams
  • Christian R. Mcelhenney
  • Bradley C. Sherker

Troop J, Embreeville

  • Christian R. Sneed

Troop J, Lancaster

  • Aaron Llanso

Troop J, York

  • Casey W. Clement
  • Jeremy C. De La Cruz
  • Joshua M. Ravel
  • Kyle R. Schuetrum
  • Bryce A. Smith

Troop K, Media

  • Nicholas P. Gustaitis

Troop K, Philadelphia

  • Sean T. Fay

Troop L, Jonestown

  • Thomas S. Leganza
  • Nickolas S. Price

Troop M, Belfast

  • Jonathan E. Eberle
  • Kevin A. Kowalishen

Troop M, Bethlehem

  • Jeffrey T. Buchinski
  • Isaias Espinoza

Troop M, Fogelville

  • Cole T. Campbell
  • Harrison R. Kaye

Troop N, Fern Ridge

  • Milagros Holguin Ramos

Troop N, Hazleton

  • Patrick McDonald
  • Terry J. Tirko II
  • Kevin D. Wesolowski

Troop N, Stroudsburg

  • Paige M. Drawbaugh
  • Shawn T. Jones
  • Robert J. Nardelli
  • Robert L. Russell
  • Nicholas Sully
  • Blair C. Williams

Troop P, Towanda

  • Tyler A. Cawley
  • Niccolo P. Cruciani
  • Cody F. Delfino
  • Kyle T. Evans
  • Stephen J. Mascaro
  • Robert M. Scatena Jr.
  • Nick M. Walters

For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.