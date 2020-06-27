Col. Robert Evanchick, commissioner of the Pennsylvania State Police, announced Friday that 99 cadets graduated from the State Police Academy in Hershey and have been assigned to troops across the commonwealth. The men and women represent the 159th graduating cadet class.
In accordance with statewide measures to mitigate the spread of COVID-19, the graduation ceremony was closed to the public. Friends and family were afforded the opportunity to view the event via live streams on the Academy Facebook page, YouTube Live, and PAcast.
“The support of loved ones, even from afar, is crucial during the rigorous physical and mental training State Police cadets receive at the Academy, and it will remain vital throughout their careers as troopers,” said Evanchick. “Although proud parents, siblings, spouses, and others could not attend in person, we are grateful for everything they have done to help these men and women reach the important milestone we are marking today.”
Four cadets received special awards and recognition:
- The American Legion Award, presented to the most outstanding cadet in recognition of all-around academic, physical, ethical, and moral qualifications: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Colonel Ronald L. Sharpe Award, presented to the cadet who most exemplifies the qualities of leadership: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Colonel John K. Schafer Award, presented to the cadet who achieved the highest combined score on a series of physical skills tests: Nicholas A. Sully
- The Commissioner Daniel F. Dunn Award, presented to the cadet who earned the highest level of academic achievement in the class: Nicholas P. Gustaitis
- The Colonel Paul J. Chylak Award, presented to the cadet who demonstrated the highest proficiency in driver safety training: Adam M. Romig
- The Sergeant Charles B. Gesford Award, presented to the cadet who scored the highest on the department’s pistol qualification course: Joseph W. Yarzab
The graduates have been assigned to the following troops:
Troop A, Greensburg
- Martin J. Mihelic
- Jesse A. Niehenke
- Jacob N. Shearer
Troop B, Uniontown
- Gina M. Bonacci
- Kyle D. Holmes
- Justin M. Kempka
- Kelsey M. Landberg
- Brian J. Loughner
- Brandon K. Rose
- Charles L. Smetak
- Tyler J. Strini
- Joseph W. Yarzab
Troop B, Waynesburg
- Brian W. Albert
- Saad A. Jaber
- Casey J. Rebosky
Troop C, Clarion
- Leopold R. Cleveland IV
- Stephen Galmarini
- Brian R. Tanner
Troop C, Clearfield
- Austin D. Woolcock
Troop C, Lewis Run
- Alyssa M. Henry
- Kyle M. Lyon
Troop C, Marienville
- William G. Gerg Jr.
- Joseph A. Highfield
Troop C, Punxsutawney
- David P. Blazavich
- Christopher R. Ramsden
- Zachary P. Weinel
Troop C, Ridgeway
- Thomas S. Renwick
- Jeffrey T. Wilson
Troop E, Meadville
- Adam D. Kirwin
Troop F, Coudersport
- Matthew J. Baux
- Nicklas D. Coulston
- Jacklyn Y. Navarro
- Adam N. Romig
- Ronald M. Schall
Troop F, Emporium
- Micheal D. Eller
- Hunter M. Hall
- Daniel Kopec
Troop F, Lamar
- Brian A. Kitko
Troop F, Mansfield
- Julio C. Sura
- Darin M. Wheeler
Troop F, Montoursville
- Matthew S. Chamberlain
- Jacob E. Hook
Troop G, Bedford
- Matthew M. Hample
Troop G, Huntingdon
- Duane A. Mock Jr.
- Zackary J. Weaver
Troop G, Lewistown
- Julio C. Trejo Jr.
- Jason P. Walizer
Troop G, McConnelsburg
- Jacob D. Bowser
- Derrick T. Cramer
Troop G, Rockview
- Avery M. Lavella
Troop H, Carlisle
- Noah D. Chapman
- Matthew E. Gordon
Troop H, Gettysburg
- Michael J. Gragg
Troop H, Harrisburg
- Troy R. Chapman
- Zackeraya E. Elmarzouky
- Joshua A. Hoerner
- Chad E. Lammer
- Warren C. Reed
- Kody A. Reichart
- Alexander Whittington
Troop H, Lykens
- Trevor W. Skripko
- Brent Wolfe
Troop J, Avondale
- Joseph S. DiWilliams
- Christian R. Mcelhenney
- Bradley C. Sherker
Troop J, Embreeville
- Christian R. Sneed
Troop J, Lancaster
- Aaron Llanso
Troop J, York
- Casey W. Clement
- Jeremy C. De La Cruz
- Joshua M. Ravel
- Kyle R. Schuetrum
- Bryce A. Smith
Troop K, Media
- Nicholas P. Gustaitis
Troop K, Philadelphia
- Sean T. Fay
Troop L, Jonestown
- Thomas S. Leganza
- Nickolas S. Price
Troop M, Belfast
- Jonathan E. Eberle
- Kevin A. Kowalishen
Troop M, Bethlehem
- Jeffrey T. Buchinski
- Isaias Espinoza
Troop M, Fogelville
- Cole T. Campbell
- Harrison R. Kaye
Troop N, Fern Ridge
- Milagros Holguin Ramos
Troop N, Hazleton
- Patrick McDonald
- Terry J. Tirko II
- Kevin D. Wesolowski
Troop N, Stroudsburg
- Paige M. Drawbaugh
- Shawn T. Jones
- Robert J. Nardelli
- Robert L. Russell
- Nicholas Sully
- Blair C. Williams
Troop P, Towanda
- Tyler A. Cawley
- Niccolo P. Cruciani
- Cody F. Delfino
- Kyle T. Evans
- Stephen J. Mascaro
- Robert M. Scatena Jr.
- Nick M. Walters
For more information on the Pennsylvania State Police, visit www.psp.pa.gov. To learn more about becoming a Pennsylvania State Trooper, visit www.patrooper.com.
