Pennsylvania students invited to compete in 2023 National Civics Bee

Kaylee Maness listens to arguments during civics class at Chatham Central High School in Bear Creek, N.C., on Tuesday, Nov. 5, 2019.

 AP Photo/Allen G. Breed

Pennsylvania students have been invited to put their knowledge of American government to the test and compete in a nationwide civics competition to be held later this year.

The U.S. Chamber of Commerce Foundation said it is now accepting entries for the 2023 National Civics Bee, a contest aimed at encouraging America’s youth to engage in civics and contribute to their communities.