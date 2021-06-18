HARRISBURG — The Pennsylvania Department of Revenue recently announced the deadline to submit applications for the tax/rebate program has been extended from June 30 to Dec. 31.
Pennsylvania Treasurer Stacy Garrity urges Pennsylvanians to apply for the program.
“So many Pennsylvanians are struggling to make ends meet right now,” Garrity said. “The Property Tax/Rebate Program can help eligible residents pay their bills, and this extension gives Pennsylvanians more time to apply.”
According to the Pennsylvania Treasury department, direct deposit payments are scheduled to begin on July 1, while the first round of check payments is scheduled to be mailed on June 30.
The Property Tax/Rebate Program benefits Pennsylvanians age 65 and older, widowers age 50 and older, and people with disabilities age 18 and older. The minimum standard rebate is $650. The program benefits about 550,000 Pennsylvanians each year with approximately $250 millions in rebate payments.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.