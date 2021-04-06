Postal workers, those in manufacturing and transit, and church workers are now among those eligible for Pennsylvania's COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Tom Wolf announced Monday that the state has moved to Phase 1B of its COVID-19 vaccination plan, which also includes those who work in education, who are in congregate settings other than long-term care facilities, and those who receive home and community-based services.
“Our revised vaccination eligibility plan means more Pennsylvanians now have access to the lifesaving COVID-19 vaccine as vaccine supply increases and providers and counties establish easier access to appointments,” Wolf said.
On April 12, vaccinations will open to those in Phase 1C, which include people working in food service, housing construction, financial institutions, information technology, communications, energy, legal, government, media, public safety, public health, transportation, and water and wastewater. All residents will be eligible for vaccines starting April 19.
The previous Phase 1A vaccinations were opened to those in long-term care facilities, health care personnel, those 65 years old and older, and those 16 to 64 with certain high-risk conditions such as heart disease and type 2 diabetes. Other vaccination efforts have been available to law enforcement, firefighters, grocery store employees, food/agriculture workers, along with teachers and school staff.
For local information about vaccine availability, visit Guthrie's Facebook page or guthrie.org.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.