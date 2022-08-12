Pennsylvania veterans still struggle with mental health, homelessness

Army veterans gather with currently serving soldiers in Point State Park as part of the Steel City Supports the Troops event to honor Veterans Day, Saturday, Nov. 11, 2017, in Pittsburgh.

 AP Photo/Keith Srakocic

Recent federal legislation has expanded health care benefits for veterans, but suicide and homelessness still remain issues of concern in Pennsylvania.

The Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics Act, as The Center Square previously reported, expands and extends eligibility for health care through Veterans Affairs health centers. Known as PACT, the legislation addressed problems that veterans had with proving their health issues were linked to their service, such as exposure to toxic materials in burn pits.

Anthony Hennen is a reporter for The Center Square. Previously, he worked for Philadelphia Weekly and the James G. Martin Center for Academic Renewal. He is managing editor of Expatalachians, a journalism project focused on the Appalachian region.